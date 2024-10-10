iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,862,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $156.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $114.70 and a 12 month high of $157.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.70.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

