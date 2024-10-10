Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 503 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $68,985,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,254,000 after buying an additional 250,937 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,968,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,864,000 after buying an additional 235,826 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 130.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 388,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after buying an additional 219,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 40.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 733,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,511,000 after acquiring an additional 212,837 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PHM opened at $139.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $145.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.08.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.14.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,065.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

