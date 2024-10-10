Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,701 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,991.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 693,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,047,000 after purchasing an additional 679,474 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 932,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,066,000 after buying an additional 649,505 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $118,353,000. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,139,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $226.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.85.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,420. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,560.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,420. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,317 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

