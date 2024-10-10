Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 47 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $795,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,027,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,970,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Stryker by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.37.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $353.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $374.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.