Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $775,000 Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 1,853.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth $50,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

NYSE:SAN opened at $4.98 on Thursday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Stories

