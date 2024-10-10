Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $956,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,422 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $313,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,142,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $64.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $52.36 and a 52 week high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

