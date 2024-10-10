Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,371 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLSR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 408,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,661 shares during the period.

XLSR opened at $52.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $542.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $52.41.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

