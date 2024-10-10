Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 161 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Airbnb by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after buying an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 19,052.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,784,000 after buying an additional 1,684,646 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $265,292,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $175,496,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total value of $802,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 530,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,168,161.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total value of $802,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 530,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,168,161.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $11,928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at $30,951,359.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 562,896 shares of company stock valued at $74,184,724. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.23.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $135.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.43.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

