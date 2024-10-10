Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 3.9% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Equifax in the third quarter worth $231,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 43.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Equifax by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equifax from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $284.24 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.83.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

