Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 840.29% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Articles

