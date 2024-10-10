Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $707,000 Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $202.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $207.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.28.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.