Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.20% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBMF. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 477.7% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,514,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,418,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,632,000 after purchasing an additional 208,734 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 913,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,473,000 after purchasing an additional 136,920 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 292,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 124,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 123,182 shares in the last quarter.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

DBMF stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

(Free Report)

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.