Park Place Capital Corp Invests $76,000 in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USFD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 87.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $61.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USFD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on US Foods

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.