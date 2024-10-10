Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Aptiv by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Aptiv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,683,000. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $71.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.39. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Fox Advisors cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

