Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 150,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $169.25 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.05 and a 52-week high of $170.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 104.46%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

