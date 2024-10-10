Park Place Capital Corp Has $42,000 Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 47.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $242,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth about $799,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.64.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,501.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,501.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total value of $1,019,827.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,623.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,241 shares of company stock worth $5,517,383. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CHH opened at $132.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $134.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.33 and its 200-day moving average is $122.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

