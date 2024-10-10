Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes $992,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.93 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
