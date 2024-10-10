Park Place Capital Corp Grows Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 1,473.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $624,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,159,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 375.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 20,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 112.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $197.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $277.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.44, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $105,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,688 shares in the company, valued at $10,855,854.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 166 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $31,677.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,648.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $105,588.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,855,854.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,518. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.42.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

