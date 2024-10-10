Park Place Capital Corp Purchases 364 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,526,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 19,218.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,735,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,382,000 after buying an additional 3,716,212 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $48.26.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.17 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 182.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W raised shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VVV

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.