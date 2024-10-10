Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 16,972 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,068.4% during the 2nd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,592,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,178,000 after buying an additional 2,542,635 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,044,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after acquiring an additional 748,626 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,492,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,105.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 475,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 435,822 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,283,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

