Park Place Capital Corp Makes New Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 373 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PTC by 1,409.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,081 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,081,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PTC by 66.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 773,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,577,000 after acquiring an additional 310,092 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth $56,076,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,596,209,000 after acquiring an additional 205,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC opened at $181.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.86. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $194.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $518.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.04 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,433.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,340. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,330. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

