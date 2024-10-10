Park Place Capital Corp Sells 455 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 7.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 81.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 19.1% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTO stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $37.44.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.2034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

