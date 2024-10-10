Park Place Capital Corp Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 403.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,789,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,652,735,000 after buying an additional 495,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,696,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,873 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,357,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,234,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,470,000 after purchasing an additional 249,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,303,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,550,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,550,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $450,709.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 94,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,578.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 564,423 shares of company stock worth $30,818,171. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 189.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.86. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $70.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

PSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

