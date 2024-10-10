Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,241 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,465,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,184,000 after buying an additional 549,665 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 123.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,016,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2,119.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 307,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,835,000 after acquiring an additional 293,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $151.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $154.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

