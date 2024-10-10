1,799 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Bought by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total value of $2,883,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,246,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total transaction of $2,883,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,246,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total value of $1,467,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,014,291.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $590.66 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $598.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.63, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.75.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.