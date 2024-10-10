iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Acquired by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of USA Financial Formulas’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,581,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,932,000 after acquiring an additional 89,667 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 528.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 682,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,636,000 after buying an additional 573,840 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9,507.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 504,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,937,000 after buying an additional 499,501 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 297,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,888,000 after buying an additional 47,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.87. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $80.37.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.