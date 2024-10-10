Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.78.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,376,880. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,883.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

