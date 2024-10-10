USA Financial Formulas Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

USA Financial Formulas lessened its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Welltower were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,333,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,213 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,842,000 after buying an additional 6,104,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Welltower by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,814,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,678,000 after acquiring an additional 62,942 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after buying an additional 849,898 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 12.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,433,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,229,000 after acquiring an additional 489,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $124.34 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.80 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WELL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

