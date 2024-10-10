USA Financial Formulas Sells 61 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

USA Financial Formulas decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.3% of USA Financial Formulas’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 890 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,001 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,265,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $909.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $879.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $825.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $540.23 and a 1 year high of $923.83.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,097,624 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $883.04.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

