USA Financial Formulas Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

USA Financial Formulas lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Leidos were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 251.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Leidos by 122.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $167.67 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.30 and a 12-month high of $168.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 72.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.02.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,689.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,689.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Leidos from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.