HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.91.

DINO opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.99. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 122.4% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 82.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

