USA Financial Formulas Sells 146 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

USA Financial Formulas reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Progressive were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $3,090,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 66.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Progressive by 84.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Progressive by 90.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $250.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $146.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $141.84 and a one year high of $260.46.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,038.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $775,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,512 shares of company stock valued at $33,912,874 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

