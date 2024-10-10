Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 642,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 190,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 67,756 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,085,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,574,000 after purchasing an additional 685,385 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 215,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $322,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.43%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

