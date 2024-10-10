SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,665 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $485,301,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,137,000 after purchasing an additional 292,768 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41,522.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,169,000 after buying an additional 237,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $122,938,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $569.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $574.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.56.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

