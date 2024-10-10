Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS stock opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.46.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -27.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.73.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

