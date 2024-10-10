Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 17,862 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,862 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

