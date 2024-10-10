Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

VIGI opened at $86.88 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $89.09. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average of $82.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.312 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

