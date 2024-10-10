Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Haemonetics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HAE stock opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.04. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $97.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $336.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on HAE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.