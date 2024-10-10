Mather Group LLC. Has $738,000 Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,691,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,235,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after purchasing an additional 150,988 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3,125.2% during the second quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 127,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 123,696 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 45.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,910,000 after purchasing an additional 85,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 264,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 75,178 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $72.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $73.58.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

