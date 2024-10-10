NXM (NXM) Market Cap Tops $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

