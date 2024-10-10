Casper (CSPR) Price Reaches $0.0121 on Major Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Casper has a market cap of $149.59 million and $3.67 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Casper has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,969,552,830 coins and its circulating supply is 12,363,290,355 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,968,898,166 with 12,362,666,294 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01215594 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,590,869.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

