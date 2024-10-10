Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.0140 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $266.41 million and approximately $13.04 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 19,701,814,830 coins and its circulating supply is 19,015,859,404 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

