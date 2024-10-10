Hermez Network One Day Volume Reaches $13,050.06 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $3.79 or 0.00006201 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $138.40 million and $13,050.06 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008290 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,207.49 or 0.99977861 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001015 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.79814395 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $10,879.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.