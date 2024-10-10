Maiar DEX Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $13.44 million and $237,056.68 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008290 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,207.49 or 0.99977861 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001015 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.000003 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $273,527.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

