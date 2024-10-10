Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
BIV stock opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $78.89.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
