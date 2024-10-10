Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 52,386 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,386 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 50,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,266,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,368,000 after acquiring an additional 831,444 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $57.57 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

