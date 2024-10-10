Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 430 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,567,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,443,000 after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 52,562.5% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,123,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,610,000 after buying an additional 2,119,847 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,830,000 after acquiring an additional 743,218 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 837,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 786,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,169,000 after acquiring an additional 46,197 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

VWOB stock opened at $65.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3228 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

