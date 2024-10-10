Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,859,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,770,000 after buying an additional 201,188 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 49,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 27,776 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 208,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $94.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.80. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.33 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

