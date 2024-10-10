Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 9,343 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGCP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 160,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.