Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 146 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,095,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,235,605,000 after purchasing an additional 117,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,842,762,000 after buying an additional 1,231,059 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,054,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,843,848,000 after acquiring an additional 156,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,113,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,715,436,000 after acquiring an additional 123,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,481,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,372,157,000 after acquiring an additional 604,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,760.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,760.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $598.86 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $608.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $228.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

